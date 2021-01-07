U.S. Capitol Police officer dies after violent protests, bringing death toll to 5

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died from injuries sustained during violent riots at the Capitol on Wednesday.

A source tells KRON4’s Alexandra Limon that the police officer was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter and was taken off life support.

#BREAKING A source confirms a US Capitol Police Officer has been taken off life support and died, after being hit in the head with a fire extinguisher by a rioter yesterday. #NexstarDC — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) January 8, 2021

The police officer is now the fifth person to die as a result of the violent protests.

The other four who died have been identified as:

Rosanne Boyland, 34, of Kennesaw, GA

Kevin Greeson, 55, of Athens, AL

Benjamin Phillips, 50, of Ringtown, PA

Ashli Babbitt, 35, of San Diego, CA

