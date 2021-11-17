U.S. drug overdose deaths reach 100,000 annually for the first time, CDC data shows

FILE – This June 17, 2019, file photo shows 5-mg pills of Oxycodone. At least a half-dozen companies that make or distribute prescription opioid painkillers are facing a federal criminal investigation of their roles in a nationwide addiction and overdose crisis. The Wall Street Journal first reported the investigation Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, citing unnamed sources familiar with the probe. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

More than 100,000 Americans have died from drug overdoses during the 12-month period ending April 2021, data from the U.S. Center’s for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals.

That number is an 28.5% uptick in fatalities from the previous year and nearly doubling over the past five years.

The figures, released Wednesday by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, shows deaths from synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl — which can be 100 times more powerful than morphine — driving the increase in fatalities.

Synthetic opioids accounted for 64,000 fatal overdoses over the year, up 49% from the year before.

Experts say both the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in use of fentanyl to be key contributors to the rising overdose death toll.

The increasing death toll makes overdoses one of the major leading causes of death in the U.S., surpassing the number of fatalities from car crashes and guns.

Last month, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra announced an overdose prevention initiative that incorporates primary prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery support.

“The overdose epidemic has developed over the past decades, from increases in the prescribing of opioids in the 1990s, to rapid increases in heroin overdoses starting around 2010, to growth in overdoses from illicitly-manufactured synthetic opioids like fentanyl beginning in 2013,” said HHS in a press release.

“The epidemic continues to evolve, underscored by increased overdose deaths involving stimulants.”