U.S. reports first case of coronavirus strain initially found in UK

DENVER, Colo. (KRON) – What is believed to be the first case of the new COVID variant first detected in the United Kingdom has reached the United States.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday revealed the state had reported its first case of the COVID-19 variant B .1.1.7

“The health and safety of Coloradans is our top priority and we will monitor this case, as well as all COVID-19 indicators, very closely,” Polis tweeted.

Today we discovered Colorado’s first case of the COVID-19 variant B.1.1.7, the same variant discovered in the UK.



This is the first known case to be reported in the United States.

The new strain has been identified in Britain and South Africa.

Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions because of the new strain. Several European Union countries and Canada were banning or limiting some flights from the U.K. to try to limit any spread.

The strain was identified in southeastern England in September and has been circulating in the area ever since, a World Health Organization official told the BBC.

Health experts in the U.K. and U.S. said the strain seems to infect more easily than others, but there is no evidence yet it is more deadly.

Patrick Vallance, the British government’s chief scientific adviser, said that the strain “moves fast and is becoming the dominant variant,” causing over 60% of infections in London by December.

The strain is also concerning because it has so many mutations — nearly two dozen — and some are on the spiky protein that the virus uses to attach to and infect cells. That spike is what current vaccines target.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.