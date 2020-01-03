U.S. sends firefighters, some from California, to fight fires in Australia

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fires ravaging Australia as the nation’s summer season begins have burned more than 14 million acres of land and claimed the lives of 19 people — and now the U.S. is deploying resources to help in the firefighting efforts.

The U.S. has sent more than 100 firefighters to help tackle the fires, including some from California, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

Those firefighters were dispatched over the last four weeks, according to the national agency.

CAL FIRE issued a statement Friday regarding the United State’s assistance in Australia, saying California understand’s firsthand the devastation that wildfires can create.

CAL FIRE said it has not received requests to send any of its firefighters to Australia in response to the wildfires.

The agency says it does not “self-deploy” in instances of international aide.

The last time the U.S. sent firefighters to Australia was in 2010.

In August of 2018, Australia and New Zealand sent crews to Northern California and the Northwest to help with wildfire efforts, according to the national fire center.

“We have and always will stand with Australia,” CAL FIRE tweeted Friday.

More than 200 fires are burning in Australia’s two most populous states.

A heat wave and winds are expected this weekend.