SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Starting Wednesday March 16, Uber will cost a little more to its customers as a new surcharge has been announced for each Uber trip and Uber Eats order, the company said on Friday.

Depending on the location, customers will pay a surcharge of $0.45 or $0.55 on each trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats order.

Uber said this surcharge is because of the increase in gas prices across the country — the surcharge is temporary for at least the next 60 days.

The company said it will continue to track gas prices and determine if more price changes are necessary to address the changes in gas prices.

California’s average price is around $5.72 per gallon, but the San Francisco’s average gas price is higher.

Gas prices have gone up 65 cents over the past week in the Bay Area — from $5.20 for a gallon of regular gas last week to $5.85 now, according to the latest data from AAA.

This is a developing story. Check back updates.