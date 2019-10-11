Uber driver acquitted of murder in shooting death of passenger

COLORADO (CNN) — A jury in Colorado has acquitted an Uber driver charged with shooting and killing his passenger.

The driver argued that he was defending himself.

There were hugs and cheers in the hallway following the verdict.

Michael Hancock found not guilty of murder.

Hancock’s attorney argued that his client shot passenger — Hyun Kim — in self defense after Kim allegedly attacked him while he was driving in the wee hours of June 1, 2018.

Prosecutors argued that evidence didn’t back up the claim of self-defense and that Hancock committed premeditated murder when he got out of his vehicle after the car stopped.

He allegedly fired ten shots at Kim.

Six of those shots found their target.

Hancock’s family danced in celebration in the lobby of the downtown jail and then screamed with delight with he was released.

This is his mom on the way out to her car.

“I had no doubt. I had no doubt. God is faithful.”

She said she’s happy her son is out, but said there is no joy because Mr. Kim is gone.

“On behalf of the Hancock family they would like to say this has been a tragedy for both families, that their prayers remain with the Kim family and that the family has asked that the public and media respect their privacy moving forward so that they can process what has happened,” said Johnna Stuart, Hancock’s public defender.

This saga isn’t over.

Today the Kim family’s attorney said they will file an “unlawful death” lawsuit against Uber.

