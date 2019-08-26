Uber driver charged with kidnapping teen to sexually assault her

NEW YORK CITY (KRON) – An Uber driver in New York was charged with kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, and endangering a child after he allegedly tried to bring a 15-year-old to his home with the intention of drinking with and sexually assaulting her.

According to the Nassau County District Attorney’s Office, 32-year-old Sean Williams of Brooklyn allegedly abducted the 15-year-old girl who had ordered a ride home from a Sweet 16 party in July, driving her to his Brooklyn apartment instead.

Officials said Williams planned to give the girl alcohol and sexually assault her afterward.

During the car ride, the girl allegedly told Williams repeatedly she was only 15-years-old and asked him multiple times to take her home, but Williams continued to drive in the wrong direction.

Once the two arrived in Brooklyn, she convinced Williams she had to use the bathroom.

Officials said Williams pulled over and the victim was able to run away to a nearby McDonald’s and call police.

“What has been reported is deeply alarming and the driver’s access to the app has been removed,” said an Uber spokesperson in statement to USA Today. “We stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement.”

