Uber driver, passenger killed by second rider

OXON HILL, Md. (CNN Newsource) — A Maryland family is in mourning after a fatal Uber-related shooting.

Authorities say a 42-year-old man killed the Uber driver and a fellow passenger.

He was a dad, husband and a family man, above all else.

“He left he took care of his kids,” Carole Tchatchoua, the victim’s wife said. “Gave them a shower, bath, feed them, did their homework.”

And after putting his kids to bed on Tuesday night, Beaudouin Tchakounte went to work, like he did seven days a week.

“Because he had to work to make sure all the bills are paid,” Carole said.

Carole said he’d been driving for Uber for the last three years.

When she couldn’t get a hold of him at about 10 p.m. last night, she knew right away that something was wrong.

“I kept on calling him but it was not going through,” she said. “It was not even ringing — and that’s not him.”

The 46-year-old father of four was shot to death while on the job.

Prince George’s County Police said 32-year-old Casey Robinson was riding in his car, when Beaudoin stopped to pick up another passenger as part of the rideshare company’s “Uber Pool” feature.

Aaron Lanier Wilson Jr. got into the vehicle and allegedly murdered both Beaudoin and Robinson in an instant.

“I just want to let him know that he took the life of a hardworking man who have kids,” Carole said.

Heartache from a grieving widow who on Wednesday had the unenviable task of telling her children that daddy isn’t coming home.

“’Please mommy can I see my dad one more time before he can go back to heaven?’ I told him I don’t know, he’ll have to ask God,” Carole said. “I don’t know, you have to ask God and pray and see if God can make that happen.”

Wilson is facing first and second degree murder charges.

Authorities said Wilson admitted to being high on PCP at the time of the shooting.