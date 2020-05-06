Uber laying off nearly 4,000 employees in response to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Uber will lay off 3,700 employees in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Wednesday in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a report.

That’s about 14% of its team of 26,900 workers.

Additionally, Uber’s CEO Dara Khosrowshahi will also reportedly give up his base salary for the rest of the year.

According to a report from The Information, Uber’s gross global bookings are down 80% in response to the pandemic.

This comes after California announced it is suing Uber and Lyft, alleging they misclassified their drivers as independent contractors under the state’s new labor law.

More details will be released later this week.

Latest Stories: