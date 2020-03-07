Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Coronavirus: The Latest

Uber to offer 14 days paid sick leave to drivers with coronavirus

National

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Uber is offering its drivers paid sick leave should they come down with coronavirus.

The ride-share service says drivers or delivery people would be eligible for up to 14 days of paid time if sick.

>> CLICK HERE FOR KRON4’s CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

The same goes for those who are placed in quarantine.

A company official says the policy is already in place in some markets, with the aim to make it worldwide.

How much money drivers would get was not disclosed.  

Uber’s announcement represents a policy change for the company, which primarily sees its workforce as independent contractors.

Competitor Lyft said it also would “provide funds to drivers” should they be diagnosed with COVID-19.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News