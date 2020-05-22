UC drops ACT, SAT requirements

Live Now
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – In a decision that could reshape the nation’s college admissions process, University of California regents unanimously voted on Thursday to suspend SAT and ACT testing requirements through 2024 and eliminate them for California students by 2025.

How will they decide who gets in now?

International college admissions expert and coach Hafeez Lakhani joins the KRON4 Morning News from New York with a break-down.

