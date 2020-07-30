Unemployment benefits during virus pandemic top $55 billion in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California workers out of a job or working reduced hours amid the coronavirus pandemic have received a total of $55.1 billion in unemployment benefits since March, according to the Employment Development Department with the State of California.

In a statement released Thursday, the EDD said it had processed a total of 9.3 million claims during the pandemic, between its regular unemployment insurance program and the separate pandemic unemployment assistance program.

According to the EDD, around 7.1 million of those claims are for regular UI benefits over the last five months.

That’s about double the number of regular claims the EDD processed during the highest year of the Great Recession – 3.8 million in 2010.

