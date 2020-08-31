United Airlines getting rid of some change fees

United Airlines is eliminating some of its change fees permanently.
The new policy will apply to domestic ticketholders in economy and premium cabins.
Starting in January 2021, they’ll be able to fly same-day standby or change flights for free.
United is extending its waiver for tickets issued before then.
It allows travelers to change flights as many times as they want with no penalty.
