United Airlines permanently removes change fees within the US

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — United Airlines announce Sunday it is permanently removing change fees within the United States.

Effective immediately, the airline will be removing changing fees on all standard Economy and Premium cabin tickets for travel in the country.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, United will also allow customers to fly standby for free on a flight departing the day of their travel regardless of the type of ticket or class of service — a first among U.S. carriers.

The domestic change fee was previously $200 and the standby fee for non-Premier MileagePlus members was $75.

