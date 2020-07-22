United Airlines: Wear face masks in airports or be ‘banned from flying’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – United Airlines on Wednesday announced all travelers must wear face masks at airports starting Friday, July 24, USA Today reports.

This includes at airport service/check-in counters, kiosks, in clubs, and at all gates and baggage claim areas, according to the policy on United’s website.

According to the policy, passengers who do not comply with United’s face mask requirement “may be refused travel and banned from flying United as least while the mask requirement is in place.”

Those who have “extraordinary circumstances” that warrant an exception, should contact United or speak to a representative at the airport.

The policy, which includes the requirement that passengers wear masks throughout their flight on board as well, was created in cooperation with public health experts at the Cleveland Clinic.

United said it will notify travelers of this policy during the ticket booking process, as well as adding signs in terminals and gate areas.

