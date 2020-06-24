US agency probes touch-screen failures in Tesla Model S

DETROIT (AP) – Complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail have drawn the attention of U.S. safety regulators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents that it’s investigating failures in the 2012 through 2015 Tesla Model S.

The agency says it has received 11 complaints about the screens over the past 13 months.

If the screens fail, the cars will lose the rear camera display, causing reduced visibility. No crashes or injuries have been reported.

A message was left early Wednesday seeking comment from Tesla.

Investigators will determine how often the failures occur and the safety consequences.

Depending on the outcome, Tesla could be forced to recall the vehicles.

