US-Canada border closure extended another 30 days

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The United States and Canada border will remain closed through Aug. 21 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Canadian network CTV reports.

The ban on non-essential travel has been in effect since March 20. It was originally set to expire on July 21.

Travel restrictions do not apply to air, freight rail, or sea travel between both countries. Commercial crossings for trade and commerce will continue as usual.

Family members of Canadian citizens or permanent residents can cross the border into Canada but must stay in the country for at least 15 days.

