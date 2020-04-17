US coronavirus death toll grows to more than 36,000

US President Donald Trump speaks during the daily briefing on the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the Rose Garden of the White House on April 15, 2020, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The United States has the most reported deaths due to COVID-19 in the world — and that number continues to rise.

Currently, there are 36,721 deaths nationwide.

Just 24 hours ago, that number was 32,186.

48 hours ago, 27,850 Americans lost their lives due to COVID-19, and 72 hours ago, the death toll in the U.S. was 25,163.

These numbers indicate more than 11,550 Americans died due to the coronavirus in a matter of three days.

President Donald Trump and members of the White House coronavirus task force unveiled a three-phase plan for reopening the country on Thursday.

Trump gave governors a road map for recovering from the economic pain of the coronavirus pandemic, laying out a phased approach to restoring normal activity in places that have strong testing and are seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases.

Click here to read the White House Guidelines for Opening Up America Again

