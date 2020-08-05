US cruise operations put on hold until at least November, CLIA announces

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Cruise operations in the United States have been put on hold until at least November, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) announced Wednesday.

CLIA, the leading voice of the global cruise industry, said its cruise line members agreed to suspend U.S. cruise operations until at least Oct. 31, 2020.

Cruises were previously suspended by CLIA until Sept. 15 and by the CDC until Sept. 30, but officials are now extending that date and pushing it back even more.

“This is a difficult decision as we recognize the crushing impact that this pandemic has had on our community and every other industry. However, we believe this proactive action further demonstrates the cruise industry’s commitment to public health and willingness to voluntarily suspend operations in the interest of public health and safety, as has occurred twice prior.“

CLIA cruise line officials say they will continue to monitor the situation.

