National

US hardens border at Tijuana to prepare for migrant caravan

By:

Posted: Nov 13, 2018 08:13 AM PST

Updated: Nov 13, 2018 08:13 AM PST

US hardens border at Tijuana to prepare for migrant caravan

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) - The U.S. government says it is working to "harden" the border crossing from Tijuana, Mexico, to prepare for the arrival of a migrant caravan leapfrogging its way across western Mexico.

Customs and Border Protection says it's closing four lanes at the busy San Ysidro and Otay Mesa ports of entry in San Diego, California, on Tuesday.

It says it will install new infrastructure "in preparation for the migrant caravan and the potential safety and security risk that it could cause."

Thousands of Central American migrants left shelters in the western city of Guadalajara Tuesday to head by bus to a highway tollbooth to wait for rides to their next destination.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App