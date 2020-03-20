(CNN Newssource) – The U.S. and Mexico are working on a plan to limit travel across their shared border.
The State Department confirmed the talks Thursday night.
The two countries are trying to put in place restrictions on non-essential travel because of the coronavirus.
This came a day after President Donald Trump announced the US and Canada suspended non-essential travel across the northern border due to the pandemic.
The State Department also issued the highest possible level of travel advisory, warning Americans not to travel abroad due to the pandemic.
Latest Headlines:
- US, Mexico coordinating plan to restrict travel across border
- Walmart to pay employees $365M in cash bonuses
- Here’s the plan to get money to Americans amid the pandemic
- 40 million Californians ordered to stay home to halt virus
- California’s ‘stay at home’ order: what it means for business