US offers $10 million reward to prevent presidential election from being hacked

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The state department is offering a reward of up to $10 million to prevent the presidential election from being hacked.

U.S. Intelligence has previously said that Russia engaged in efforts to influence the outcome of the 2016 election, with the aim of helping President Trump win.

And with the next presidential election only months away, the government wants to prevent similar efforts this year.

The state department is putting up the reward as part of its ‘Rewards for Justice’ program.

Information can be found on the department’s website.

