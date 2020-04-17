US reports deadliest day of COVID-19 as daily toll surpasses 4,500

President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The United States saw the most deaths due to COVID-19 on Thursday.

Within 24 hours, 4,591 deaths were reported in the country, according to data from John Hopkins University & Medicine.

The previous record was 2,569 on Wednesday.

Nationwide, 33,268 Americans have lost their lives due to the virus. President Trump has often referred to the outbreak as “war with the invisible enemy”.

For context, 33,686 Americans died in the Korean War and 58,200 Americans died in the Vietnam War.

