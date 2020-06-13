US Secret Service admits it used pepper spray to clear protesters outside White House

TOPSHOT – Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators shooting tear gas next to St. John’s Episcopal Church outside of the White House, June 1, 2020 in Washington D.C., during a protest over the death of George Floyd. – President Trump visited the church while demonstrators where protesting. With the Trump administration branding instigators of six nights of rioting as domestic terrorists, there were more confrontations between protestors and police and fresh outbreaks of looting. Local US leaders appealed to citizens to give constructive outlet to their rage over the death of an unarmed black man in Minneapolis, while night-time curfews were imposed in cities including Washington, Los Angeles and Houston. (Photo by Jose Luis Magana / AFP) (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — The U.S. Secret Service admitted Saturday it used pepper spray to clear protesters out of Lafayette Park, north of the White House, on June 1.

This before President Donald Trump’s three-minute photo op in front of St. John’s Church.

The agency initially denied that it deployed chemicals on demonstrators who were protesting against police brutality following the killing of George Floyd.

Since that time, Secret Service says it has learned that one agency employee used pepper spray on protesters that day.

The agency is now making the following corrections to the record:

“After further review, the U.S. Secret Service has determined that an agency employee used pepper spray on June 1st, during efforts to secure the area near Lafayette Park. The employee utilized oleoresin capsicum spray, or pepper spray, in response to an assaultive individual.”

On June 4, ACLU and other civil rights groups announced they are suing President Donald Trump for firing tear gas at protesters and threatening the first amendment.

Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other federal officials are being sued after protesters say they violated their constitutional rights and engaged in an unlawful conspiracy to violate those rights.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Black Lives Matters D.C. and individual protesters by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of D.C., Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under law and the law firm of Arnold & Porter.

President Trump has not addressed the correction made by U.S. Secret Service.

