US suicide rate up 33% since 1999

New research finds the suicide rate in the United States has risen 33% from nearly 20 years ago.

That’s according to the U.S. Centers For Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics.

They announced Thursday that among people ages 15 to 64, suicide rates increased significantly – up from 11 per 100,000 people in 1999 – to 14 per 100,000 in 2017.

That’s the highest level since World War II.

Also, according to the research, those who identify as American Indian or Alaska natives had the highest increase among all race and ethnicity groups.

The data came from deaths in the U.S. from the National Vital Statistics system’s multiple cause of death files.

The latest findings fall in line with a separate study published in the medical journal JAMA on Tuesday.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES