US suspends all private charter flights to Cuba from US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The U.S. Department of Transportation has issued an order suspending all charter flights between the United States and all airports in Cuba.

In a statement, the DOT said all fights are suspended except those for authorized public charters to and from Havana and other authorized charter flights for emergency medical purposes, search and rescue, and other travel deemed to be in the interest of the United States.”

According to the statement, the DOT is “taking this action at the specific request of the U.S. Department of State.”

Officials said for most charter carriers, the suspension will allow for a 60-day “wind-down period” and will be effective on Oct. 13.

