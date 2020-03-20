US tax filing deadline delayed due to coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced Friday that tax day has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The original tax date of April 15 is now void and the deadline to file will be July 15.
All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties, Mnuchin said on Twitter.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
