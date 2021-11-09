USPS Operation Santa now accepting letters

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It’s not too early to start thinking about sharing some holiday magic, or asking for it.

USPS Operation Santa is now accepting letters to Santa Claus: “Tell Santa what type of year you’ve had. Be honest. He knows!”

It’s open to anyone, children and adults alike.

These letters will get published to the website (with private details removed) so that other people can give Santa a hand in fulfilling some of the Christmas magic.

Letters are accepted through December 10. Letter ‘adoption’ begins November 29, according to USPS.

“The letter doesn’t NEED to say anything specific, but it should. Being specific — including details like whether the gift is for a boy or girl and including ages helps. Games and book titles, sizes (infant, toddler, teen, etc), colors, etc. makes it easier for the letter adopter to fulfill,” USPS said.

For those who want to be Santa’s little helpers, all they need to do is create an account to verify their identity. Each person can adopt no more than 15 letters.

“It’s completely up to you how you fulfill the letter writer’s wishes. However, no more than six boxes can be sent per individual adoption,” USPS said. The adopter is responsible for postage, and the deadline to send a package is January 14.

To send a letter: