BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vallarta Supermarkets announced they will open an hour earlier exclusively for seniors to do their shopping beginning March 18.
The grocer said it will open all of its stores at 7 a.m. for seniors aged 65 and older, pregnant women and people with disabilities to do their shopping before the rest of the public as people stock up on items amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Meantime, all Vallarta Supermarkets are closing at 8 p.m. to restock shelves because of high demand.
Latest Stories:
- Vallarta Supermarkets to open early for seniors beginning March 18
- Amazon says shipments may take longer because of coronavirus
- Bay Area shutdown: 7 million people ordered to shelter-in-place to stop spread of coronavirus
- Life in Bay Area screeches to a halt amid shutdown
- Husband celebrates 67th wedding anniversary outside wife’s nursing home to protect her from coronavirus