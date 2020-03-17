Vallarta Supermarkets to open early for seniors beginning March 18

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Vallarta Supermarkets announced they will open an hour earlier exclusively for seniors to do their shopping beginning March 18.

The grocer said it will open all of its stores at 7 a.m. for seniors aged 65 and older, pregnant women and people with disabilities to do their shopping before the rest of the public as people stock up on items amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meantime, all Vallarta Supermarkets are closing at 8 p.m. to restock shelves because of high demand.

Latest Stories: