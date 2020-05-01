Live Now
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to daughter Gianna on what would’ve been her 14th birthday

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – May 1 marks what would have been the 14th birthday of Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, one of the daughters of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa.

Vanessa on Friday marked the somber day with a tribute to her daughter on Instagram.

“Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!!” 

Gianna, Kobe, and 7 others were killed earlier this year in a helicopter crash in Calabasas as the group was headed to a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks.

In February, it was announced the Mamba Sports Foundation was renamed as the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation in commemoration of Gianna.

