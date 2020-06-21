Vanessa Bryant shares message to Kobe Bryant on Father’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Vanessa Bryant took to social media Sunday to share a heartwarming message on Father’s Day to her late husband and NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

“Happy Father’s Day to the BEST daddy in the world. We miss you so much,” she wrote on Instagram. “We love you forever and always. Love, Nana, Gigi, BB, Koko and VB @KobeBryant #BestoftheBest #GirlDad”

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among the nine people killed in a helicopter crash on January 26.

But the Black Mamba’s legacy went beyond basketball. He was known for being a dad — being a girl dad. Even after his death, the father of four is being remembered for his role in his girls’ lives.

Happy Father’s Day to the #girldads and all dads out there!

