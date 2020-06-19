Vanessa Bryant urges Congress to pass ‘Kobe and Gianna Bryant’ helicopter safety bill

LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s widow is calling on lawmakers to pass a helicopter safety bill named after her late husband and daughter.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and six others were killed in a crash earlier this year.

Vanessa Bryant says she thinks they would be alive if their helicopter had the safety equipment required by the pending legislation.

Her comments come after Democratic lawmakers on Thursday introduced the “Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act.”

It would require a terrain awareness and warning system, flight data recorder and a cockpit voice recorder for all helicopters certified to carry six or more people.

