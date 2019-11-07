Vaping-related illnesses rise to 2,051 nationwide

(CNN) — More than 2,000 cases of vaping-related lung injuries have been reported in the U.S.

Thirty-nine deaths have been confirmed.

That’s according to new numbers released Tuesday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak has affected every state except Alaska.

Young people make up the majority of those impacted.

Health experts are warning the public to stop all e-cigarette use as they continue to investigate exactly what’s behind the illnesses and deaths.

Most of the cases have been related to vaping products containing THC, the psychoactive ingredient in Marijuana.