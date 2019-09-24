Venus was potentially habitable until a mysterious event happened

(CNN) – This picture may look like Earth, but NASA scientists say it’s actually Venus – the hottest planet in our solar system.

Researchers believe Venus could have been a habitable planet two or three billion years ago.

They presented their study during a planetary science conference over the weekend.

It found that the planet may have had a stable climate that supported water.

But something happened that caused a dramatic shift to 80% of the planet.

They say Venus went from a stable climate to now reaching average temperatures of 462 degrees.

According to the researchers, it is still a mystery what could have happened but they say it took place more than 700 million years ago.

