Vermont’s Rich Palette of Fall Colors Shown in Drone Footage

Drone footage captured in Burlington shows Vermont’s fall foliage approaching its peak on October 1, with leaves displaying brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows.
A map shared by Vermont.com shows that central Vermont had mostly reached its peak foliage time, with the eastern and western sides of the state not far behind.
Latest Stories:
- Hilarious state park ranger explains viral mountain lion video
- New Zealand’s Prime Minister wins 2nd term in election landslide
- Laid-off Disneyland workers rally in Anaheim, pushing for reopening
- 31 years later: Remembering Loma Prieta earthquake
- How to safely exercise in a mask amid pandemic