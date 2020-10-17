Vermont’s Rich Palette of Fall Colors Shown in Drone Footage

CHICAGO (WGN) — An Illinois man was charged with sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl during an online e-learning session, according to police.

Catrell Wells, 18, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault. Chicago Police said he was seen in an online forum "involved in a sexual act" with the child around 1:30 p.m. Thursday inside a home on the city’s South Side. He was taken into custody that same day.