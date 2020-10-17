Vermont’s Rich Palette of Fall Colors Shown in Drone Footage

National

by: University of Vermont via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

Drone footage captured in Burlington shows Vermont’s fall foliage approaching its peak on October 1, with leaves displaying brilliant reds, oranges, and yellows.

A map shared by Vermont.com shows that central Vermont had mostly reached its peak foliage time, with the eastern and western sides of the state not far behind.

