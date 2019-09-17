Veteran journalist Cokie Roberts dies at 75

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Veteran journalist and author Cokie Roberts has died due to complications from breast cancer, her family announced Tuesday.

She was 75-years-old.

Born Mary Martha Corinne Morrison Claiborne Roberts, she was the daughter of Hale and Lindy Boggs, two members of Congress from Louisiana.

She went on to chronicle the political world, joining ABC News in 1988 and was co-anchor with Sam Donaldson of the Sunday political show “This Week” from 1996 to 2002.

Throughout her career, she has won three Emmys and also has been inducted into the Broadcasting and Cable Hall of Fame.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Latest News Headlines: