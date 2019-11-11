Veterans Day: Deals and freebies

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day.

Businesses nationwide – from restaurants to car washes and even barbers – are offering up discounts and freebies for the federal holiday.

Something for everyone – all National Parks are waiving entrance fees today.

Here’s a look at some of the deals for veterans today:

Kohls: 30% off to active and former military personnel, veterans and families with proof of service such as military ID

AMC Theaters: Free large popcorn with the purchase of a military-priced ticket through Monday. This offer is for AMC Stubs members.

Goodyear Auto Service: Free “Checks for Vets” through Nov. 16 but appointments must be scheduled by Monday. Car care checks include free inspections on alignment, battery, brakes, shocks, struts, tires and wiper blades. Vets also get free tire installation with tire purchase. Learn more at www.goodyearautoservice.com/military.

Great Clips: Veterans and active duty get a free haircut on Monday or pick up a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Also non-veterans who get a haircut Monday get a free haircut card to give to a veteran. The cards can be redeemed Nov. 12 to Dec. 31.

Just Tires: Free “Checks for Vets” through Nov. 16 but appointments must be scheduled by Monday. Car care checks include free inspections on alignment, battery, brakes, shocks, struts, tires and wiper blades. Vets also get free tire installation with tire purchase. Learn more at www.justtires.com/military.

Planet Fitness: Free workouts through Nov. 15 for active military and veterans who can bring a friend at no charge. Also relax after with a free HydroMassage and chair massages.

Sports Clips: Free haircut Monday. Search for participating stores and hours at www.sportclips.com.

Albertsons: 10% off Monday.

Amazon Prime: Through Monday, veterans and active military can get a year of Prime for $79, a $40 savings. New and existing Prime members may apply.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 25% off entire purchase through Monday, in-store only.

buybuy Baby: 25% off entire purchase through Monday, in-store only.

Dollar General: 11% off purchase in-store or online Monday with promo code MILITARY11.

Kmart: 10% in-store discount for veterans, first responders and teachers through Monday.

Kohl’s: 30% off to active and former military personnel, veterans and their families through Monday, double the regular Military Monday discount.

Leslie’s Pool Supplies: Through Monday, the veterans discount is 10% instead of the usual 5% on all in-store purchases.

Lids: With a military ID, get free customization.

L.L. Bean: 25% off through Monday.

New York & Company: 10% off through Monday in stores and outlets, no exclusions. Cannot be combined with other offers.

Staples: 25% off discount Sunday through Nov. 16 for active-duty personnel, reservists, retired or disabled veterans and their immediate families.

Target: Through Monday, all military personnel, veterans and their families get a 10% discount on one purchase in store and online. To get verified and learn more, go to Target.com/military.

TCC Verizon: Between Saturday and Monday, around 550 TCC stores nationwide will host a Veterans Appreciation Event to honor veterans for their service. Each veteran who attends the event will receive a TCC water bottle and there will be other giveaways. For a list of participating TCC stores, go to www.tccrocks.com/locations.

Walgreens: Through Monday, vets, active duty and their families get 20% off regular price items with a free store loyalty card and valid military ID or proof of service.

