Veterans Day: What is open and closed

(CNN) – Monday is Veterans Day, and since it’s a federal holiday, you may have questions as to what will be open or closed.

You’ll find regular hours at Target, Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joe’s, zoos, most malls, and department stores, as well as FedEx and UPS.

Movie theaters will have regular hours and veterans may even get some perks.

National Parks will be open and free on Monday.

As for what will be closed – anything government-owned, like the DMV and public libraries plus courts will be closed.

The U.S. Postal Service will not deliver mail on Monday and its post offices will be closed.

Many banks including Federal Reserve Banks, Bank of America and Wells Fargo will be closed.

Most schools will also be closed.

Some garbage and recycling collection may be delayed or moved to Tuesday in some cities. Check with your local agency.

