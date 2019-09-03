VIDEO: Abandoned dog chases after van that drives away

MILTON, W.V. (WSAZ/CNN) – A very sad moment was caught on camera recently in West Virginia.

It shows someone dropping a dog off in a neighborhood and driving away as the dog runs after the vehicle.

CNN affiliate WSAZ reports that Stephanie Elswich took the dog to Animal Control, and several people are interested in adopting him.

According to the station, a man called in Monday night claiming his girlfriend was the driver of the van.

He reportedly said the dog followed her home and she was trying to return the animal to the location where it began following her.

