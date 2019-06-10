VIDEO: Burger King worker mops table tops

Burger King is apologizing after a Florida employee was caught on video using a floor mop to clean the tops of tables.

The video shows an employee scrubbing a table with a mop and then back down to the floor.

Katie Duran recorded the video at the St. Johns County restaurant and has questions for Burger King.

She sent the video straight to corporate and received this response:

“Thank you again for bringing this matter to our attention and rest assured that your comments have been forwarded to the appropriate management team.”

The fast food chain released a statement Friday condemning the employee’s actions and calling the incident unacceptable.

WJXT looked into this Burger King’s inspection reports with the state.

It shows 7 basic violations and 1 intermediate violation, including vents in the kitchen containing mold and the interior of the freezer soiled with food residue.

The state department says it’s looking into the matter.

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES