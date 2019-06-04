VIDEO: Entire school learns sign language to support deaf kindergartner

Students at Dayton Consolidated School had a special surprise as the school welcomed a Disney princess specializing in American Sign Language.

Kindergartner Morey Belanger is the first deaf student to ever attend the school.

As soon as staff learned she would be a student, they made it a goal to teach everyone the proper communication technique.

Teachers posted signs throughout the school to help students learn.

"They have been phenomenal. Makes me a little mushy. They probably know at least 15 signs, if not 20," said educator Debby Gallant.

Today teachers rewarded students by welcoming Cinderella for a princess party.

She sang to students in sign with a little help from Morey.

"This is a special day for her, not only to celebrate her and all of her growth and achievement, but the school as well in how much sign language the students and the staff have learned," said teacher Shannon Cavanaugh.

Morey's mom Shannon says her daughter is receiving a ton of support.

"It just makes you feel like she's in the right place," she said.

Teachers say they're excited to continue teaching Morey during her elementary school years.

