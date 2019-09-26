Video: Football player with cerebral palsy scores 80-yard touchdown

SEDALIA, Mo. (CNN Newsource) — The Friday night lights were shining bright for one high school senior with special needs last week.

PJ Allred plays for the Smith-Cotton Tigers and has cerebral palsy.

His coach put him in as quarterback at the end of a game where Hickman High School was up 40 to zero.

As the last few seconds of the game ticked away, Allred ran the ball 80 yards in for a touchdown.

That gave the team six points to prevent a shutout, but the opposing team’s coach says the moment transcends winning and losing.

“Seeing all the different people that are impacted, the smiles — Smith-Cotton fans, their cheerleaders, all of their players excited. The actual win was meaningless at that point,” Coach Cedric Alvis said. “The fact that PJ got that moment and that everyone can celebrate, that was the most important thing.”

The touchdown marks the first time Allred has been on the field during a game.

Video of the touchdown has received national attention and been featured on ESPN.