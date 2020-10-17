VIDEO: Man charges at Seattle police with burning lumber

Police have released a video showing a man throwing a burning piece of lumber into a Seattle officer’s cruiser on October 15.

Detectives with the Force Investigations Team have released body-worn, dashcam, and surveillance video from the ongoing investigation into the Thursday’s officer-involved shooting in South Lake Union.

Viewer discretion is advised.https://t.co/nXo7lpFUe2 pic.twitter.com/pgzb8uqgWm — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) October 16, 2020

Local reports said the suspect attacked police in South Lake Union on Thursday afternoon.

This footage shows the police officer opening fire on the man after he throws the burning lumber into the patrol car.

Police said the officer discharged his weapon but the suspect was not shot.

