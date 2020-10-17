VIDEO: Man charges at Seattle police with burning lumber

National

by: @SeattlePD via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

Police have released a video showing a man throwing a burning piece of lumber into a Seattle officer’s cruiser on October 15.

Local reports said the suspect attacked police in South Lake Union on Thursday afternoon.
This footage shows the police officer opening fire on the man after he throws the burning lumber into the patrol car.

Police said the officer discharged his weapon but the suspect was not shot.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News