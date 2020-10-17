Police have released a video showing a man throwing a burning piece of lumber into a Seattle officer’s cruiser on October 15.
Local reports said the suspect attacked police in South Lake Union on Thursday afternoon.
This footage shows the police officer opening fire on the man after he throws the burning lumber into the patrol car.
Police said the officer discharged his weapon but the suspect was not shot.
Latest Posts
- Evacuations underway as fire threatens homes in Vacaville
- Organizers exhort women to vote for change at US rallies
- VIDEO: Man charges at Seattle police with burning lumber
- Several injured after tensions rise at ‘Free Speech’ rally in SF
- Rhonda Fleming, film star of ’40s and ’50s, dies at 97