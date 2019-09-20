Video: Man, woman assault nail salon owners after providing fake money

LAS VEGAS (CNN Newsource) — Las Vegas police are looking for a man and woman caught on camera beating up two elderly nail salon owners after they tried to pass off fake 20-dollar bills.

The attack left both owners in the hospital.

“I’m just glad it wasn’t worse,” George Frujita said.

Leesa and George Fujita opened G-Lee Nail Lounge about a year ago.

The 68 and 76-year-old had just finished their last appointment when she handed the Fujitas a 20 dollar bill.

“I discovered the 20 dollar bill was a fake,” George said. “So we took it back to the customer where they were sitting. They denied everything.”

Leesa and George said in the past three months, three customers gave them counterfeit bills.

Tuesday night, they asked the woman and the guy with her for a credit card, any other form of payment — but they refused.

Leesa then walked toward the phone to call police.

The two start to leave but George tries to stop them.

“All I know is that I fell and ended up on the floor,” George said.

And when Leesa saw her husband on the ground, she wanted to defend him.

“I see my husband lying on the floor and bleeding,” she said. “That’s a good man. He helped a lot of people too. I see my husband and that’s why I grabbed the girl’s hair.”

They fought and Leesa fell.

The woman punched her over and over and the man stomped on her head, then ran out.

Leesa was in the ICU for a brain bleed and George is all cut up.

From now on, Leesa and George said they will ask new customers to pay first.

“I just hope this doesn’t happen again,” George said. “But I think that might be too high of a hope.”

Las Vegas police said the suspects are wanted on felony charges.

They’re asking the public to help identify the man and woman.