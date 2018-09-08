VIDEO: Moose finds her way into residential neighborhood
Some residents in Colorado Springs got a close-up look at a unique visitor.
A wild moose found her way into a neighborhood and quickly made herself at home.
"A neighbor came over and said 'there's a moose walking down the road,' and I'm like 'what?!'" resident Tim Conners said.
The female moose even made her way into a backyard and enjoyed a snack.
Dozens came by, snapping photos of her.
Neighbors say they see ots of wildlife, but a moose is a first.
"I never expected this one, I will probably never expect another," said resident Michelle Cerenzia.
This moose is about 2-years-old.
When she decided to go on the move again, Colorado Parks and Wildlife took action.
"We wanted to be sure that, you know, the moose didn't have a negative interaction with people, because if they get cornered, they can move pretty fast and they're pretty dangerous," said Aaron Berscheid with CPW.
Shooting her with a tranquilizing dart not once but twice.
See, this moose has already had to be relocated once before earlier this summer.
The reversal drug could have played a roll in needing two darts.
"It stays in the system a long time and if it has a reversal in the system sometimes the tranquilizer doesn't take as good of effect as it normally does," Berscheid said.
CPW managers worked to hobble and load the 600 to 700-pound animal into the back of a trailer to get her back to a more appropriate habitat, leaving neighbors with a unique memory, and a moose to go be loose in a better environment.
"Awesome."
"Amazing experience."
Wildlife officials say they'll take the moose to another county in hopes she won't find her way back into a residential area.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
