VIDEO: People loot Minneapolis Target in wake of George Floyd protests

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — There were reports of looting at a Target in Minneapolis Wednesday night.

Video captured people coming in and out of the store, but it is unclear if anyone seen in this video did anything wrong.

It happened near a police precinct where protesters were demonstrating over the death of George Floyd.

It’s also unclear if this was part of the protests, or if anyone was arrested.

A Target spokesperson says the store had closed early to ensure its employees’ safety.

