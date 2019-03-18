National

VIDEO: Runaway cow escapes police, goes to Chick-fil-A

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (KRON) - A runaway cow tried to evade local police by running away to the nearest "safe" spot -- Chick-fil-A! 

According to the Noblesville Police Department, the cow temporarily blocked traffic early Saturday in the town north of Indianapolis and ran away across Campus Parkway.

The cow then crossed the street and parked it near Chick-fil-A.

Indiana resident Athena Hopkins documented the strange occurrence with a video she posted on Facebook.

"So this just happened!!!!" Hopkins captioned the video. 

The video has since been shared more than 635,000 times. 

