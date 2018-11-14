VIDEO: Russians 'disguise' themselves as a bus to cross a 'vehicle-only' bridge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia (KRON) - No vehicle? No problem!

A bizarre incident caught on camera shows the true lengths some people will go to think outside the box when it comes to breaking the rules.

The video posted on YouTube shows what appears to be four pairs of legs sticking out of a cardboard yellow bus on the Zolotoy Bridge in Vladivostok, Russia.

According to The Moscow Times, that bridge (also known as the Golden Bridge), has been closed to pedestrians since 2015.

Of course their creative disguise didn't fool everyone as they were stopped by a guard and escorted off shortly afterward.

“Where did they come from?” a young woman’s voice behind the camera is heard saying and laughing. “This is beautiful, it’s art.”

The hilarious video has since garnered millions of views.

You can watch it in the video below:

