Video shows aftermath of alleged DWI crash that killed New Mexico mother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a devastating crash for a New Mexico family. A mother was hit and killed on her way to work by a suspected drunk driver, and newly released police video shows the driver did not display much of a reaction.

Jennifer Munoz is accused of hitting and killing Janelle Katesigwa, an Albuquerque mother of four, back in May. Just moments after the crash, the first thing the 26-year-old Munoz asked officers for was a cigarette, the video shows.

“What was that ma’am?” the officer responded.

“Can I just smoke a cigarette?” Munoz responded.

“I would not do that right now,” the officer told Munoz.

“Please,” Munoz said.

Meanwhile, Munoz’s passenger, Christina Banks, was screaming in pain.

“Let them try to help your friend,” the officer told Munoz.

Police said Munoz was going 89 mph in a 35-mph zone, then ran a red light and struck Katesigwa, who was driving to work at a local McDonald’s.

Police said Munoz smelled of alcohol, and she admitted to drinking a couple of shots. Witnesses said Munoz tried to take off on foot before police arrived.

“She was trying to like get out of the vehicle,” a witness said. “Like she said, ‘I just live down the street.'”

Munoz’s mother arrived at the scene and was crying. Munoz’s sister arrived later and asked police a couple of times to get a car seat out of the car.

“Since the tow truck is already here, I was just wondering if I can just pick up a car seat from her car,” the sister said.

That wasn’t permitted without a warrant. Once the police got a warrant, they said they found a bottle and flask of tequila, beer and a jar with capsules of THC.

“They have kids,” police said in the video. “This is just awful. This is terrible.”

Police tried to question Munoz again at the hospital, but she didn’t say much.

“Are you able to tell me how much did you have to drink?” the officer asked. Munoz did not verbally respond, but about five hours after the crash, her blood alcohol level was found to be almost double the legal limit.

Munoz was charged with vehicular homicide and will stay behind bars until trial. She faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.