Video shows Dayton gunman hours before shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (CNN) – New security video has been released showing the Dayton mass shooter’s movements in the hours before he carried out his deadly rampage.

In the video, he is seen entering a bar with a woman who appears to be his sister.

She was later shot and killed.

He was also seen with a third person, identified as their friend Charles Beard, who was injured in the shooting but survived.

Police say there is nothing to indicate that the shooter’s sister or Beard were that he had weapons.

